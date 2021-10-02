CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duncan, SC

Weather Forecast For Duncan

Duncan (SC) Weather Channel
Duncan (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DUNCAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0cF2UDLO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Duncan (SC) Weather Channel

Duncan (SC) Weather Channel

Duncan, SC
102
Followers
609
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy