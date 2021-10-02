CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quinlan, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Quinlan

 9 days ago

(QUINLAN, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Quinlan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Quinlan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cF2UCSf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

