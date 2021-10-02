CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Groveland, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Groveland

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Groveland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cF2UBZw00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rathdrum (ID) Weather Channel

Rathdrum Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rathdrum: Monday, October 11: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Chance
RATHDRUM, ID
Byhalia (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Byhalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byhalia: Monday, October 11: Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly
BYHALIA, MS
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Franklinton: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
FRANKLINTON, LA
Thornville (OH) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Thornville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thornville: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14:
THORNVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Groveland, FL
Enola (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Enola

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Enola: Monday, October 11: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers
ENOLA, PA
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Monday, October 11: Patchy drizzle then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during
RIDGELEY, WV
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Wayland Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Monday, October 11: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14:
WAYLAND, NY
Westwego (LA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Westwego

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Westwego: Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14:
WESTWEGO, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Tobyhanna (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Tobyhanna

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tobyhanna: Monday, October 11: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly
TOBYHANNA, PA
Portageville (MO) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Portageville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Portageville: Monday, October 11: Isolated showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland (FL) Weather Channel

Groveland, FL
141
Followers
606
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy