Take advantage of Saturday sun in Groveland

(GROVELAND, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Groveland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Groveland:

Saturday, October 2 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.