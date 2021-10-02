Daily Weather Forecast For Keaau
KEAAU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
