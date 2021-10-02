CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemingway, SC

Hemingway Weather Forecast

Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel
Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HEMINGWAY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYZR1_0cF2U6FY00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

