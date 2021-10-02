CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hudson

Hudson (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

HUDSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cF2U5Mp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

