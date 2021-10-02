CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook

Marcus Hook (PA) Weather Channel
MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0cF2U2ie00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

