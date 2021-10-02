Daily Weather Forecast For Marcus Hook
MARCUS HOOK, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 74 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
