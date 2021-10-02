Highland Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms High 74 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



