Highland Park, MI

Highland Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cF2TzJ700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for Highland Park — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HIGHLAND PARK, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Highland Park. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
