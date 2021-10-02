CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

Fairmont Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

FAIRMONT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cF2TxXf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monday has sun for Fairmont — 3 ways to make the most of it

(FAIRMONT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairmont. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
