Harrington, DE

Harrington Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

HARRINGTON, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cF2TvmD00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

