Satellite Beach, FL

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Satellite Beach

Satellite Beach (FL) Weather Channel
Satellite Beach (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SATELLITE BEACH, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Satellite Beach. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Satellite Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cF2Ts8200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 77 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

