Fillmore, CA

Weather Forecast For Fillmore

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FILLMORE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cF2Tm4u00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny

    • High 78 °F, low
    • Light wind

Fillmore (CA) Weather Channel

Fillmore is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(FILLMORE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fillmore. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
