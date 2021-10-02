CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbridge, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Southbridge

 9 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2TkJS00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 64 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

