Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, DE) A sunny Saturday is here for Magnolia, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Magnolia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oou2A_0cF2Tftp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

