Newsoms, VA

Newsoms Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Newsoms (VA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cF2Td8N00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

