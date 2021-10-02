4-Day Weather Forecast For Carthage
CARTHAGE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
