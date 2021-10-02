Verizon brings spatial audio to Android phones. We tested if it really works
Everyone’s been there: The latest Marvel film trailer is out, or Kanye surprise-dropped a record, but all you have are the tinny-sounding little speakers on your smartphone and a handful of friends itching to listen in. While many of us have quality speakers or headphones at home, those devices aren’t always handy. And even if they do feature interesting software features (like AirPods or Sony’s flagship headphones), it doesn’t always translate to all source audio or every device.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0