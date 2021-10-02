Cozy video games are the cure for our hectic modern times

"There are, of course, subtler visual metaphors to be made about capitalism than to suspend a shining, golden ball of cash above a crowd of game participants, casting every face aglow as each considers whether they’re willing to watch their competitors get gunned down in order to win," says Delia Cai of the Netflix Korean dystopian drama that has become a surprise worldwide hit. "But this is the scene, arriving a few minutes into episode two of Netflix’s Squid Game, that will almost certainly remain indelible as a cultural reference point for our time, as the South Korean drama continues its trajectory toward worldwide phenomenon. Just this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos estimated that the show was on track to be the platform’s biggest hit ever, making the success of previous international shows like Money Heist and Lupin pale in comparison. A shimmering sphere of money, it turns out, needs no translation. The premise of Squid Game is one western audiences recognize from familiar dystopian thrillers like Snowpiercer and Hunger Games in which class struggle is literalized via a series of trials devised for the downtrodden by the elites. Somewhere off the coast of South Korea, hundreds of people who find themselves on the brink of financial ruin for various reasons have been recruited to play a series of children’s games in order to compete for $45.6 billion won (about $40 million dollars, to save you a google). To lose (or disobey) means getting eliminated, i.e., shot dead on the spot. It’s a television series about opportunity in the same way that Breaking Bad was about legacy, or Mad Men was a meditation on ambition: It’s a vivid, violent show that wrings a supposed societal value inside out to expose the unspoken clauses—and tacit horrors—lining its premise."

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO