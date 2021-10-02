CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cozy video games are the cure for our hectic modern times

Digital Trends
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames that ditch high-octane action for more laid-back gameplay have come to be collectively known as wholesome or cozy games in recent years. Spurred on by well-known titles including Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, and Harvest Moon, cozy games especially became a point of focus during a hectic 2020. Cozy games...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Horror Video Games Of All Time

Horror games have been around almost as long as video games, with early titles dating all the way back to the 1980s. Over the years we have seen many successful horror franchises, including the likes of Resident Evil and Silent Hill. And with Halloween right around the corner, now seems like a perfect time to take a look back at some of the shining examples of the genre. Here are the top 10 best horror games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
monmouth.edu

Video Game Therapy: Chill Games for Chill Times

Video games are quintessential to the American youth lifestyle. It’s a hobby that most likely recalls afternoons following a long day of elementary school. The reward for a hard day’s work could include some gaming, maybe an after-school treat and letting the day’s stress wash away. Gaming as an adult...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Most video games penalize failure. Enter the time loop.

What if you found yourself caught in a loop, forced to repeat the same experience over and over? It’s a premise routinely explored in media: think “Groundhog Day,” “Palm Springs” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Now, video games are catching up, with a swath of games released in 2021 exploring the concept of time loops.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Acclaimed Video Game Magazine 'A Profound Waste Of Time' Is Getting A Reprint

There are video game magazines, and then there's A Profound Waste of Time. More of a tribute to the art of making games than anything else, this publication has run to two issues so far and has featured the likes of Toby Fox, Ashly Burch, Rami Ismail, Keita Takahashi, Tetsuya Mizuguchi and Jenny Jiao Hsia, discussing and dissecting games like Undertale, Shovel Knight, 2064: Read Only Memories, Katamari Damacy, Tetris Effect and more.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
TVOvermind

10 Games That Should Be Released On Modern Platforms

Over the years we have seen tens of thousands of video games be released, with many becoming iconic and key titles for their respective platforms. While some titles see ports and remasters on future platforms, some titles never get released outside of their original platforms, making them incredibly difficult to play as time goes on, especially legally. Here are 10 games that should be released on modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War Wins IGN's Big Best Video Game of All Time Poll

64 video games entered, and now just one remains: God of War has been voted the best video game of all time by IGN readers. Beating Grand Theft Auto V in the final, votes were gathered across various social media sites and the IGN website itself. On Twitter, 63.2 per cent of the 120,390 verdicts opted for God of War, 63 per cent of 273,000 YouTube users chose Kratos' latest game, and another 57 per cent of Instagram subscribers chose the PS4 exclusive. God of War comfortably takes the victory, then.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

An Influx of Time-Loop Video Games Highlight Gaming’s Inescapable Meta Loop

It’s another beautiful morning on the Isle of Blackreef. With a gasp, I get my bearings, quickly realizing this is the same beach and yellow sun that I always wake up to. I trudge up the sand and find everything as I’ve found it countless times before: my gun, a hacking device, and an evidence board filled with enough pins, notes, and photos to rival Charlie’s much-memed “crazy wall” from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Diablo 2 Resurrected: beginner’s guide

Welcome to Tristram, traveler. Whether you’ve been there before or it’s your first time, Diablo II: Resurrected isn’t going to give you a warm welcome, unless you consider the embrace of a burning demon warm, that is. This remake of the classic action RPG that took over the world of PC gaming over two decades ago has returned and is just as brutal and devilish as ever. The new coat of paint brings a fresh breath of life to this dying world, but the core of the game remains as it was all those years ago. Some mechanics and design decisions have aged better than others, but there’s no denying this is a terrific way to reintroduce the Diablo style of game to a new generation.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Video Game#Modern Times#Game Mechanics#Animal Crossing#Twitter
Digital Trends

Deltarune: The biggest unanswered questions left after Chapter 2

As Undertale superfans probably already know, Deltarune Chapter 2 is now out on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation. People have had time to play through Toby Fox’s latest work at least once, or maybe even speed through a couple of runs. However, the taste only leaves us wanting more. That’s...
VIDEO GAMES
creativeboom.com

A Profound Waste of Time: Caspian Whistler celebrates video games as an art form

A Profound Waste of Time (APWOT) began life as a student zine while Caspian was studying Graphic Design & Communication at the University of the Arts London. Featuring no screenshots but instead 200 pages of bespoke, world-class illustration each issue and with writing from internationally renowned contributors, the publication aims to humanise the video game industry – showcasing it not as a business, but as a fulfilling creative pursuit by passionate individuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

4400 uses time travel and super powers to explore modern societal issues

People often praise science fiction works for being “made for our times” when they feature futuristic dystopias or heavily-altered presents that elevate a collective anxiety about global or national issues. Although the CW’s 4400 (a reboot of The 4400, which ran for 4 seasons in the mid-2000s) isn’t a show about the current Covid-19 pandemic, there’s a plan to address it in the story, which focuses on lost souls displaced out of time.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Digital Trends

Metroid Dread: Aeion abilities guide

In , you’ll gain access to a slew of abilities to help you on your journey through planet ZDR. One set of skills are the Aeion abilities, which are unique from the others you acquire in-game. That’s because Aeion abilities are tied to a meter that fills up automatically, meaning you can use them as much as you want without worrying about running out — so long as you wait for the bar to refill. However, each of the Aeion abilities have their own quirks and must be discovered from specific locations around the planet.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood review: It’s dangerous to go alone, so take some friends

Back 4 Blood review: It’s dangerous to go alone, so take some friends. “Back 4 Blood is a solid evolution on Left 4 Dead's co-op action that could be further improved with some slight quality-of-life tweaks.”. Pros. Co-op action is fantastic. Card system offers variety. Levels are distinct and creative.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Nintendo 64 games of all time, according to our readers

All week long, we’ve been celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Nintendo 64. We’ve taken a deep dive into the console’s history to figure out why it has so much staying power in our memory, even if it’s not a great system on paper. We’ve spoken to collectors about why they love tracking games down, revisited niche classics like Animal Crossing and Yoshi’s Story, and even begged Nintendo to bring our favorite see-through controllers back.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Our video game music recommendations for Bandcamp Friday

Today is another Bandcamp Friday, when the splendid DRM-free music shop waive their cut of sales to give artists more money. It's a good time to buy music from a good place but a bit overwhelming when the store is so big. Last month, I had some slightly esoteric game music recommendations of my own. This month, I've had everyone in the RPS treehouse recommend a huge spread of video game soundtracks and music on Bandcamp, from Paradise Killer to Skyrim covers. Come, see what we're hearing!
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 10 greatest video game launch titles of all time

Imagine being in charge of launching a new game console. Once the really hard work is done — thinking of a cool name, capitalizing a letter somewhere in the middle, drawing endless controllers, and disseminating them to game’s sites — you’ve actually got to convince studios to make games for it. At a time when the user base is zero.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

What a game convention afterparty looks like in the age of COVID

“Anything interesting going on?” one post reads. “What are people doing tonight,” says another. “Where’s the [go-to] bar for PAX,” another user asks. These questions, found in the Facebook Group PAX West Parties, are to be expected around the Penny Arcade Expo. PAX Parties are the events that happen when the convention floor closes and the demos are all done for the night. They are PAX-affiliated events, put on at bars and clubs in Seattle and sponsored by brands and studios. The interest in these parties is strong on a normal year, but at PAX West 2021, after a lack of in-person events for over a year, it was more than that. Nineteen months of pandemic left people starved for a chance to meet, and let loose.
VIDEO GAMES
primetimer.com

Netflix's Squid Game is a brutalizing modern parable and the perfect show for our current dystopia

"There are, of course, subtler visual metaphors to be made about capitalism than to suspend a shining, golden ball of cash above a crowd of game participants, casting every face aglow as each considers whether they’re willing to watch their competitors get gunned down in order to win," says Delia Cai of the Netflix Korean dystopian drama that has become a surprise worldwide hit. "But this is the scene, arriving a few minutes into episode two of Netflix’s Squid Game, that will almost certainly remain indelible as a cultural reference point for our time, as the South Korean drama continues its trajectory toward worldwide phenomenon. Just this week, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos estimated that the show was on track to be the platform’s biggest hit ever, making the success of previous international shows like Money Heist and Lupin pale in comparison. A shimmering sphere of money, it turns out, needs no translation. The premise of Squid Game is one western audiences recognize from familiar dystopian thrillers like Snowpiercer and Hunger Games in which class struggle is literalized via a series of trials devised for the downtrodden by the elites. Somewhere off the coast of South Korea, hundreds of people who find themselves on the brink of financial ruin for various reasons have been recruited to play a series of children’s games in order to compete for $45.6 billion won (about $40 million dollars, to save you a google). To lose (or disobey) means getting eliminated, i.e., shot dead on the spot. It’s a television series about opportunity in the same way that Breaking Bad was about legacy, or Mad Men was a meditation on ambition: It’s a vivid, violent show that wrings a supposed societal value inside out to expose the unspoken clauses—and tacit horrors—lining its premise."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy