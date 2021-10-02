CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inwood, WV

Inwood Daily Weather Forecast

Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
Inwood (WV) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

INWOOD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cF2TPj500

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

