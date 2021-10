Although Samsung phones continue to reign supreme as the most popular Android devices here in the U.S., the company has a bit of a problem with ads. After (sometimes) spending over $1,000 on one of the latest Samsung phones, you might notice that ads just appear out of nowhere throughout the system. Some of these are ads for Samsung apps within other Samsung apps, which is one thing. But other ads that just show up in the notification panel for the Galaxy Store is one of the most obnoxious practices we’ve seen.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO