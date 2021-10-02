CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremier League action is back this weekend. Current Records: Aston Villa 3-2-1; Tottenham Hotspur 3-3 Caesar's Sportsbook odds: Spurs +110, Draw +250, Aston Villa +245. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 2-0 on the road and the Lions taking the second 2-1.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Porto vs. Liverpool: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel, odds

Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Liverpool will be playing Porto at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Estadio Do Dragao. The Reds won 3-2 against AC Milan two weeks ago. Porto is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid. Right now, Liverpool (three points) leads Group B, while Porto (one point) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Premier League On Tv#Peacock Caesar#Lions#Arsenal#Aston Villa 2
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Estonia v Wales live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifier online and on TV tonight

A Monday-night trip to Estonia is the prospect facing a Wales side in desperate need of a win to give themselves a strong chance of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men drew disappointingly with tonight’s opponents back in September and failed to beat Group E rivals the Czech Republic on Friday evening, too, leaving them behind the Czechs in third place on goal difference.Belgium lead the way and are already guaranteed automatic qualification, with a play-off spot open to whoever snares second spot. Wales have played one fixture fewer than the Czechs, and need to...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

England vs. Hungary odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 12

England is in full control of Group I inFIFA World Cup Qualifying, and is comfortably favored in its next match against Hungary on Tuesday. The Three Lions handily dispatched Andorra in their last match on Saturday, 5-0, while Hungary kept things close in a 1-0 loss to Albania. England is unbeaten in its seven matches in group play, winning six of those contests.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy