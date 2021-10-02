CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinton, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinton

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FRANKLINTON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0cF2TJfx00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(FRANKLINTON, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Franklinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton, LA
380
Followers
607
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy