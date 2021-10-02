CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Othello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479Qox_0cF2TInE00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Othello

(OTHELLO, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Othello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
OTHELLO, WA
Thursday sun alert in Othello — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OTHELLO, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Othello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
