CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Starke, FL

Starke is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Starke (FL) Weather Channel
Starke (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(STARKE, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Starke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cF2THuV00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Starke Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Starke: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny
STARKE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Starke, FL
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Starke — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(STARKE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Starke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
STARKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Jump on Starke’s rainy forecast today

(STARKE, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Starke Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
STARKE, FL
Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Starke (FL) Weather Channel

Starke, FL
225
Followers
612
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy