Lugoff, SC

Weather Forecast For Lugoff

 9 days ago

LUGOFF, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXX1u_0cF2TG1m00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

