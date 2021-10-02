CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

Inman Daily Weather Forecast

Inman (SC) Weather Channel
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

INMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

