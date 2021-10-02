CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AL

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LINCOLN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Lincoln (AL) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

