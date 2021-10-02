Timmonsville Daily Weather Forecast

TIMMONSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.