CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okatie, SC

Okatie Weather Forecast

Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

OKATIE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cF2T9vw00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okatie, SC
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Okatie

(OKATIE, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Okatie. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
OKATIE, SC
Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Okatie (SC) Weather Channel

Okatie, SC
165
Followers
613
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy