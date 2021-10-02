CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherdsville, KY

Jump on Shepherdsville’s rainy forecast today

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Shepherdsville Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shepherdsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2T7AU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shepherdsville, KY
Moyock (NC) Weather Channel

Rainy forecast for Moyock? Jump on it!

(MOYOCK, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Moyock Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
MOYOCK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel

Shepherdsville, KY
379
Followers
609
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy