Fairburn, GA

Jump on Fairburn’s cloudy forecast today

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FAIRBURN, GA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2T5P200

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairburn, GA
Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn (GA) Weather Channel

Fairburn, GA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

