Sorrento, FL

Sorrento Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

SORRENTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cF2T2kr00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

