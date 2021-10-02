CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hall, AR

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

White Hall (AR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(WHITE HALL, AR) Saturday is set to be rainy in White Hall, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Hall:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cF2Sz3e00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

White Hall, AR
