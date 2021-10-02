CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jesup, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Jesup

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cF2SpEO00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JESUP, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jesup, GA
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Sunday has sun for Jesup — 3 ways to make the most of it

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
JESUP, GA
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup, GA
419
Followers
609
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy