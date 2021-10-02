CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxton, NC

Maxton Daily Weather Forecast

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MAXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2SniA00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

City
Maxton, NC
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

MAXTON, NC
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Maxton, NC
