CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longs, SC

Longs Daily Weather Forecast

Longs (SC) Weather Channel
Longs (SC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cF2SmpR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Longs (SC) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Longs

(LONGS, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Longs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
LONGS, SC
Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs (SC) Weather Channel

Longs, SC
174
Followers
612
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy