District Heights, MD

District Heights Weather Forecast

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0cF2Sk3z00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

