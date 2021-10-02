Weather Forecast For Bennettsville
BENNETTSVILLE, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
