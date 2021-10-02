CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, MS

Daily Weather Forecast For Batesville

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
Batesville (MS) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cF2SfeM00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

Batesville (MS) Weather Channel

