Blytheville, AR

Weather Forecast For Blytheville

 9 days ago

BLYTHEVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cF2Sdsu00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

