Palatka, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Palatka

 9 days ago

PALATKA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2Sb7S00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

