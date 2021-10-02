CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of Saturday sun in Dunnellon

 9 days ago

(DUNNELLON, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunnellon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cF2SaEj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Weather Forecast For Dunnellon

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Dunnellon: Monday, October 11: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny then
