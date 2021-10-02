CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cF2SXXQ00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

