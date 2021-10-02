Davenport Daily Weather Forecast
DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0