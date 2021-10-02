CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Weather Forecast For Arlington

Arlington (TX) Weather Channel
Arlington (TX) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ARLINGTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cF2ST0W00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Arlington is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(ARLINGTON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
