CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Springs, NV

Sun forecast for Indian Springs — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Indian Springs News Flash
Indian Springs News Flash
 9 days ago

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Indian Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Indian Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cF2SQML00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Springs, NV
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs News Flash

Indian Springs, NV
21
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy