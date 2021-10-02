Weather Forecast For Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
