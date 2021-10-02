CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Weather Forecast For Long Beach

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

LONG BEACH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2SOq700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Long Beach, CA
