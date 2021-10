There was an interesting symmetry to the Class 3A soccer sectional championship games that took place in Hamilton County on Saturday. At Sectional 8, both the girls and the boys title games saw Noblesville take on Fishers. The girls went first, as the No. 1-ranked Millers beat No. 20 Fishers 3-0 at Hamilton Southeastern to win their third straight championship and fifth in the last six years.

