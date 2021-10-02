Pittsburgh Daily Weather Forecast
PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Patchy fog then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
