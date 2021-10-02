With just 2 weeks until veto session, Illinois unemployment fix still not decided

The former mayor of Alorton, a state senator and Mayor Curtis McCall Sr.’s sons are among the 112 employees working for the new city of Cahokia Heights. McCall Sr., who was sworn in as mayor of Cahokia Heights in May, said he’s confident in everyone he’s appointed to serve in his administration so far, given that several have previously worked for the three dissolved towns and associated entities included in the merger.

