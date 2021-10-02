CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

With just 2 weeks until veto session, Illinois unemployment fix still not decided

News-Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deficit in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund remains over $4.3 billion and interest payments on the debt began accruing Sept. 6. Thus far, more than $6 million in interest has accrued on the money Illinois owes the federal government, according to the U.S. Treasury, and interest will continue to accrue at a rate of 2.27%. The state earmarked $10 million for interest payments this fiscal year.

www.bnd.com

Comments / 1

Related
foxillinois.com

Pritzker: Illinois not looking to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for school children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) says the state will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for K-12 school children. On Monday, Oct. 4, Pritzker was asked at a press conference if he would follow California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lead and mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for K-12 school children in public and private schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois unemployment numbers fall from pandemic heights

WASHINGTON - As businesses reopen and enhanced unemployment benefits end, Illinoisans are going back to work. A new study by WalletHub shows that Illinois’s unemployment claims are 18.28% lower than pre-COVID-19 levels. Illinois has started to see people returning to work with unemployment claims dropping 18.28% from this time in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
foxlexington.com

Kentuckians still struggling to get unemployment benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Unemployment continues to be a problem in Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the state is taking much longer than it should to process unemployment claims. Thursday, he said the state is working hard to get through the sheer volume of claims left. “One thing that...
KENTUCKY STATE
kendallcountytimes.com

Rezin: Pritzker 'has now broken his promise to the people of Illinois twice'

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) wants voters to be clear about the kind of state government she argues Gov. J.B. Pritzker seems to want for them. “It’s not déjà vu,” Rezin recently posted on Twitter. “Gov. Pritzker did sign politician-drawn legislative maps. He has now broken his promise to the people of Illinois twice.”
ILLINOIS STATE
kingcityrustler.com

These are the bills that Newsom is still deciding on

You may have noticed over the past few weeks a flurry of new laws entering the books in California. Measures have recently been approved to make universal mail-in voting permanent, remove the word “alien” from state laws and ban recycling symbols on things that aren’t actually recyclable. California has also...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Debt#The U S Treasury#The General Assembly#Democrat#House
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Legislature begins fourth special session with little hope for a PFD fix

JUNEAU — The Alaska Legislature began its fourth special session on Monday with low expectations and little hope that legislators will be able to end their annual struggle over the Permanent Fund dividend. For the past six years, lawmakers have debated the size of payments from Alaska’s trust fund, turning...
ABC 7 Chicago

State of Illinois mask mandate update: Pritzker not ready to lift restrictions; 6 businesses cited

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago continues to cite businesses that violate the mask mandate. Last week, investigators issued 12 citations. The businesses cited included Tao Chicago, Hampton Social, the Giant Penny Whistle, DeColores Restaurant, Spectrum Studios and Renaissance Bronzeville. Businesses must require any individual, regardless of vaccination status,...
ILLINOIS STATE
News-Democrat

A state senator, mayor’s family are on the payroll of southwest Illinois’ newest town

The former mayor of Alorton, a state senator and Mayor Curtis McCall Sr.’s sons are among the 112 employees working for the new city of Cahokia Heights. McCall Sr., who was sworn in as mayor of Cahokia Heights in May, said he’s confident in everyone he’s appointed to serve in his administration so far, given that several have previously worked for the three dissolved towns and associated entities included in the merger.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
foxbaltimore.com

Nearly 20,000 pandemic-era unemployment claims still pending in Maryland

Despite recent promises from Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson to resolve the backlog, thousands of unemployment claims continue to wait in limbo. The Maryland Department of Labor says 19, 668 claims were pending as of September 25th, representing 2.3 percent of the total pandemic claim volume in the state. DLLR...
MARYLAND STATE
foxillinois.com

20 Illinois towns never claimed free pandemic relief money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Twenty small towns and cities across Illinois never claimed their share of federal pandemic relief funds. This federal pandemic money, distributed by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), was available to all cities and towns in Illinois with under 50,000 people. How much they got depends on the population of the community.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois officials delay action on state's unemployment trust fund

With billions of dollars available to restore the unemployment trust fund, Illinois has yet to take action. States are permitted to use federal funding under the American Rescue Plan to replenish the fund to pre-pandemic levels, but thus far only $8 billion of the nearly $95 billion has been used.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Illinois still not fully back to work

(The Center Square) – Nearly a month after the expiration of extended federal unemployment benefits, Illinois is still not close to being fully back to work. Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, a disconnect between policymakers and pandemic management may be a reason why. “Policymakers...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy