With just 2 weeks until veto session, Illinois unemployment fix still not decided
The deficit in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund remains over $4.3 billion and interest payments on the debt began accruing Sept. 6. Thus far, more than $6 million in interest has accrued on the money Illinois owes the federal government, according to the U.S. Treasury, and interest will continue to accrue at a rate of 2.27%. The state earmarked $10 million for interest payments this fiscal year.www.bnd.com
