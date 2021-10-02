CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, IL

Saturday rain in Mount Vernon: Ideas to make the most of it

Mt Vernon Voice
Mt Vernon Voice
 9 days ago

(MOUNT VERNON, IL) Saturday is set to be rainy in Mount Vernon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Vernon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0cF2S3O700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout

DALLAS -- Southwest Airlines canceled several hundred more flights Monday following a weekend of major disruptions that it blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. Both the company and its pilots' union denied reports of a sickout to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations. Southwest canceled more than 360 flights...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, IL
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Paul McCartney: John Lennon responsible for Beatle breakup

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has revisited the breakup of The Beatles, flatly disputing the suggestion that he was responsible for the group’s demise. Speaking on an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” that is scheduled to air on Oct. 23, McCartney said it was John Lennon who wanted to disband The Beatles.
MUSIC
Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon Voice

Mt Vernon, IL
54
Followers
266
Post
370
Views
ABOUT

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy